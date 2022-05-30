Weekend impaired driving arrests after crashes in Peterborough, Lindsay: police

Police in Peterborough and Lindsay reported impaired driving arrests following crashes on the weekend.
In Peterborough around 2 a.m. Sunday, Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Nassau Mills Road. Police determined a car had swerved off the road and into a ditch and that the driver had left the area.
The suspect was located a short distance away and determined to be impaired.
A 29-year-old City of Kawartha Lakes man was arrested and charged with operation while impaired (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).
The man received an automatic 90-day licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impound.
He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 21, police said Monday.
Multiple collisions in Lindsay
Around 6:40 p.m. Friday, a citizen contacted the police about a vehicle that had driven onto a sidewalk and nearly struck two pedestrians. Police say another witness called to report a vehicle that had struck a parked car on Colborne Street. A third witness reported the same vehicle struck a parked vehicle on Pottinger Street.
Police say the vehicle failed to remain at both collisions.
Officers a short time later located the suspect vehicle, which had extensive damage. The driver was arrested and determined to be impaired following a breathalyzer examination at the police station.
Jennifer Challice, 27, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with two counts each of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.
She was released with a future court date in Lindsay.
Comments