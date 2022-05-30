Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Weekend impaired driving arrests after crashes in Peterborough, Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 2:26 pm
Police in Lindsay and Peterborough made impaired driving arrests following crashes on the weekend. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay and Peterborough made impaired driving arrests following crashes on the weekend. The Canadian Press file

Police in Peterborough and Lindsay reported impaired driving arrests following crashes on the weekend.

In Peterborough around 2 a.m. Sunday, Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Nassau Mills Road. Police determined a car had swerved off the road and into a ditch and that the driver had left the area.

The suspect was located a short distance away and determined to be impaired.

Read more: Vehicle fire south of Peterborough leads to impaired driving arrest, OPP say

A 29-year-old City of Kawartha Lakes man was arrested and charged with operation while impaired (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

The man received an automatic 90-day licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impound.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 21, police said Monday.

Multiple collisions in Lindsay

Around 6:40 p.m. Friday, a citizen contacted the police about a vehicle that had driven onto a sidewalk and nearly struck two pedestrians. Police say another witness called to report a vehicle that had struck a parked car on Colborne Street. A third witness reported the same vehicle struck a parked vehicle on Pottinger Street.

Trending Stories

Police say the vehicle failed to remain at both collisions.

Officers a short time later located the suspect vehicle, which had extensive damage. The driver was arrested and determined to be impaired following a breathalyzer examination at the police station.

Jennifer Challice, 27, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with two counts each of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Story continues below advertisement

She was released with a future court date in Lindsay.

Click to play video: 'Cornerstone residents raise concerns after van crashes into townhomes' Cornerstone residents raise concerns after van crashes into townhomes
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired Driving tagPeterborough Police Service tagDrunk Driving tagKawartha Lakes taglindsay tagImpaired tagCity of Kawartha Lakes Police Service tagPeterborough impaired tagLindsay impaired tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers