Heavy fog to linger on Coquihalla summit: Environment Canada

Drivers headed onto the Coquihalla Monday morning are being warned that heavy fog is expected to linger, hampering visibility at the summit.

Environment Canada issued the dense fog warning at around 7:30 a.m. Monday, noting that visibility was at times near zero near the Coquihalla Summit.

“The fog is forecast to stay for at least two more hours and possibly as late as noon before visibility improves,” reads the alert.

2:09 Coquihalla Highway reopens to general public Coquihalla Highway reopens to general public – Jan 19, 2022

“If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.”

The national weather agency advises that if visibility takes a turn for the worse, drivers should turn on their lights and maintain a safe following distance.

The highway opened to regular vehicle traffic in January following the catastrophic damage of the highway during the atmospheric rivers in November 2021. Construction aimed at repairing the road continues.

2:20 First look at Coquihalla repairs First look at Coquihalla repairs – Dec 10, 2021