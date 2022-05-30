Menu

Traffic

Heavy fog to linger on Coquihalla summit: Environment Canada

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 10:52 am
Heavy fog sank onto the Coquihalla Monday. This picture is of the Zopkios southbound highway camera May 30, 2022. View image in full screen
Heavy fog sank onto the Coquihalla Monday. This picture is of the Zopkios southbound highway camera May 30, 2022. Courtesy: Drive BC

Drivers headed onto the Coquihalla Monday morning are being warned that heavy fog is expected to linger, hampering visibility at the summit.

Read more: ‘It gets worse and worse every year’ — Truckers rally in B.C., citing unsafe highway conditions

Environment Canada issued the dense fog warning at around 7:30 a.m. Monday, noting that visibility was at times near zero near the Coquihalla Summit.

“The fog is forecast to stay for at least two more hours and possibly as late as noon before visibility improves,” reads the alert.

Click to play video: 'Coquihalla Highway reopens to general public' Coquihalla Highway reopens to general public
Coquihalla Highway reopens to general public – Jan 19, 2022

“If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.”

Read more: ‘The work is impressive. We get it’ — B.C. ministry warns drivers about stopping on Coquihalla

The national weather agency advises that if visibility takes a turn for the worse, drivers should turn on their lights and maintain a safe following distance.

The highway opened to regular vehicle traffic in January following the catastrophic damage of the highway during the atmospheric rivers in November 2021. Construction aimed at repairing the road continues.

Read more: Months after disastrous floods, B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway to fully reopen Wednesday

Click to play video: 'First look at Coquihalla repairs' First look at Coquihalla repairs
First look at Coquihalla repairs – Dec 10, 2021
