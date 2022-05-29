Provincial party leaders make pit stops in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario PC and NDP supporters gathered in London, Ont. on Sunday afternoon as Doug Ford and Andrea Horwath made campaign stops.

Horwath met her supporters outside of the ETFO Thames Valley Teacher Local. As she arrived, fans cheered and chanted “stop the cuts”.

She was joined by fellow NDP candidates, Terence Kernaghan of London North Centre, Peggy Sattler of London West, and Teresa Armstrong of London-Fanshawe.

Provincial NDP leader Andrea Horwath is campaigning in #LdnOnt today, leading up to the provincial election on June 2. pic.twitter.com/Ewaqh5MTcU — Kate Otterbein (@KateOtterbein) May 29, 2022

“To education workers, to teachers, to kids, to families, an NDP government will stop the cuts and chaos in our system,” Horwath said to the crowd. “And we’ll make sure that every child gets the support they need to be able to overcome some of the negative impact of the pandemic and to be able to thrive an learn with the support of caring adults, education workers, and teachers in our schools that are well repaired and in good shape.”

Horwath also promised to repair the health-care system, citing the concerns she has heard.

“This morning I was in Essex with our fantastic candidates talking about home care, about the fact that we need to hire tens of thousands more health-care workers, nurses, PSWs, to make sure our seniors get the quality of care and dignity that they deserve.”

She also promised to make life more affordable for families and Ontarians if elected.

Meanwhile at the Lamplighter Inn, Ford addressed his supporters.

As he took the stage, a protestor interrupted Ford. That protestor was Jeff Hanks from the London Health Coalition.

“Mr. Ford, you’re privatizing our healthcare, you need to be honest with Ontarians,” said Hanks, as he was removed from the stage by security. Hanks posted a video from his perspective on his Facebook page.

Ford then continued, outlining his promises if elected.

“We’re the only party saying yes, we’re the only party with a positive plan to build Ontario,” said Ford. “It starts with rebuilding our economy with better jobs and bigger paycheques.”

Other promises Ford made if elected include building more electric cars, building highways and key infrastructure, and the “largest investment in public transit and Canadian history”, by bringing the GO Train service to London.

“We’re saying yes to helping seniors live longer in their own homes. We’re hiring more doctors, nurses, and personal support workers, and producing PPE right here in Ontario.”

Provincial party leaders continue to visit cities across Ontario leading up to June 2, when voters will head to the polls.