Canada

Halifax man, 60, dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 103

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 28, 2022 11:36 am
RCMP logo on patrol car. View image in full screen
RCMP logo on patrol car. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

A 60-year-old man from Halifax has died following a single-vehicle crash late Friday night in Hebbs Cross.

In a release, the RCMP said officers from the Lunenburg detachment, along with fire services and EHS, responded to the crash on Highway 103 around 11:55 p.m.

“RCMP learned that a car had been travelling east on Highway 103 when it left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch,” the release said.

“The driver and lone occupant of the car, a 60-year-old Halifax man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Read more: Cole Harbour crossing guard remembered by community for her ‘big smile’

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Trending Stories
The release said Highway 103 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time,” it said.

