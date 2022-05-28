Halifax man, 60, dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 103

Send this page to someone via email

A 60-year-old man from Halifax has died following a single-vehicle crash late Friday night in Hebbs Cross.

In a release, the RCMP said officers from the Lunenburg detachment, along with fire services and EHS, responded to the crash on Highway 103 around 11:55 p.m.

“RCMP learned that a car had been travelling east on Highway 103 when it left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch,” the release said.

“The driver and lone occupant of the car, a 60-year-old Halifax man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The release said Highway 103 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time,” it said.