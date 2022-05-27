Menu

Crime

Burnaby RCMP seek missing woman last seen Saturday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 5:48 pm
Abbie Lee was last seen on May 21 near the Metrotown bus loop. View image in full screen
Abbie Lee was last seen on May 21 near the Metrotown bus loop. Burnaby RCMP

RCMP in Burnaby, B.C. are asking for the public’s help to locate a 47-year-old woman who has been missing since last Saturday.

Abbie Lee was last seen shortly after 6 p.m. near the Metrotown bus loop.

Mounties said Lee lives a transient lifestyle and is known to frequent Burnaby, Surrey and Chilliwack.

Police have been unable to locate her since she was reported missing, and say they and her family are worried about her well-being.

Lee is described as Caucasian and five-foot-seven with a slender build, blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

