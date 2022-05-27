Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Brampton driving school owner charged with sexual assault: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 1:16 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A 66-year-old man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Brampton, police say.

In a press release Friday, Peel Regional Police said on Oct. 31, 2021, the suspect and a 52-year-old woman met through a business.

“He was assisting her with a private matter at his place of business where he sexually assaulted the 52-year-old female victim,” police said in the release.

Trending Stories

Read more: 23-year-old man charged in connection with sexual assault of senior in Newmarket

Officers said the suspect owns and operates a driving school in Brampton.

According to police, on Thursday Jasbir Singh, 66, from Brampton, was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court on August 8.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagpeel regional police tagBrampton Crime tagsexual assault investigation tagPRP tagBrampton sexual assault tagdriving school tagBrampton driving school tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers