Brampton driving school owner charged with sexual assault: police

A 66-year-old man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Brampton, police say.

In a press release Friday, Peel Regional Police said on Oct. 31, 2021, the suspect and a 52-year-old woman met through a business.

“He was assisting her with a private matter at his place of business where he sexually assaulted the 52-year-old female victim,” police said in the release.

Officers said the suspect owns and operates a driving school in Brampton.

According to police, on Thursday Jasbir Singh, 66, from Brampton, was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court on August 8.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.