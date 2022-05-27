Menu

Crime

Arrests made following residential break-ins in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 10:55 am
Police in Lindsay made two arrests for break and enters this week. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay made two arrests for break and enters this week. File/Global News

Police made a pair of arrests following break and enters this week in Lindsay, Ont.

On Thursday around 10:10 a.m., City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers responded to an alarm call at a residential building on Lindsay Street North. Police determined the alarm was triggered after the suspect broke a window and entered the building.

Police say the suspect then assaulted and threatened a security officer inside the building.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived but was located a short time later.

Michaela Davey, 22, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with breaking into and entering a place with intent to commit an indictable offence, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, assault and failure to comply with probation.

Davey was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Friday, May 27.

Bridle Road

On Monday around 12:15 p.m., officers responded to a break and enter in progress at a residence on Bridle Road.

Police say the homeowners were away at the time but a family member who was checking the residence located an unknown man inside

“The individual had been in the residence for an undetermined period of time and had ransacked throughout,” police said.

Officers arrested Tyler Underhill, 31, of Lindsay, who was charged with breaking into and entering a dwelling house to commit an indictable offence, mischief that destroys or damages property and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 7, police said.

 

