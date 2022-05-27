Niagara Regional Police mourn sudden death of officer in Welland

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say they’ve lost an officer following a sudden death in Welland on Wednesday.
In a release, an NRPS spokesperson said Staff Sgt. Romolo Di Egidio was found dead at the Merritt Island Trail in Welland on May 25.
Investigators say foul play is not suspected.
“Our support and strength goes to Rom’s family frineds and colleagues,” chief Bryan MacCulloch said in a statement.
“We ask for their privacy at this time.”
