Canada

Niagara Regional Police mourn sudden death of officer in Welland

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 9:38 am
Niagara police say one of their staff sergeants died suddenly on Wednesday May 25, 2022. View image in full screen
Niagara police say one of their staff sergeants died suddenly on Wednesday May 25, 2022. Francis Vachon / The Canadian Press

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say they’ve lost an officer following a sudden death in Welland on Wednesday.

In a release, an NRPS spokesperson said Staff Sgt. Romolo Di Egidio was found dead at the Merritt Island Trail in Welland on May 25.

Investigators say foul play is not suspected.

Read more: RCMP indentify remains of Niagara Falls man missing since 2011

“Our support and strength goes to Rom’s family frineds and colleagues,” chief Bryan MacCulloch said in a statement.

“We ask for their privacy at this time.”

