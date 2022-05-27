Niagara Regional Police mourn sudden death of officer in Welland

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say they’ve lost an officer following a sudden death in Welland on Wednesday.

In a release, an NRPS spokesperson said Staff Sgt. Romolo Di Egidio was found dead at the Merritt Island Trail in Welland on May 25.

Investigators say foul play is not suspected.

Read more: RCMP indentify remains of Niagara Falls man missing since 2011

“Our support and strength goes to Rom’s family frineds and colleagues,” chief Bryan MacCulloch said in a statement.

“We ask for their privacy at this time.”

Advertisement