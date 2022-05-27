Guelph Rugby Football Club returns to play a full season after COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph senior men’s and women’s rugby teams are back on the pitch.

The Redcoats play a full schedule this season after the COVID-19 pandemic kept them off the field for two years.

And although both squads have played just one game each, president Gary Robinson likes what he sees so far.

He praised the performances of both teams, the men’s side in particular.

“I think what we’re seeing solid growth as far as guys getting back on the pitch,” Robinson said.

“It’s their first year in the Marshall Division. So I think they’re getting used to the level of gameplay and they know what needs to happen.”

He added the women’s team is excelling right now in the Ontario Women’s League and expects them to compete for the championship. The women’s senior squad are the defending champions.

Story continues below advertisement

Players within the development programs will also move on to the men’s and women’s senior teams.

Robinson said the Redcoats’ junior programs have about 250 players right now.

“We are seeing a great amount of growth in our U18 and U16 girls, and all of our U18, U16 and down to U14 this year have all seen an increase in numbers,” he said.

“And we also have, of course, kids graduating from those U18 teams into our Marshall Division teams for the men, which is the highest league in the province.”

Robinson said they’re really excited to see how far those programs can go.

He added it’s really exciting to see, especially when players from as far down as U6 move higher with the organization’s development programs.

Beginning June 17, Robinson said the organization will also be starting mixed ability flag rugby. It’ll be open to all ages and skill levels and it’ll be at Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute from 6 to 8 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

If you’re interested, you can register on guelph rugby.com.