Cyclist taken to hospital after collision involving 2 vehicles in southeast Calgary

Police were on the scene of a collision involving two vehicles and a cyclist Thursday evening.
CPS received calls at around 4 p.m. for the incident at Canyon Meadows Drive S.E. and Lake Crimson Drive S.E.
The cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.
East- and westbound traffic on Canyon Meadows Drive S.E. was closed between Bow Bottom Trail and Acadia Drive for the investigation.
Police are advising drivers avoid the area and find an alternate route.
