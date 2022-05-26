Menu

Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 12 new deaths, 376 cases; 52% of residents had 1 booster

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 6:31 pm
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. View image in full screen
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Saskatchewan officials reported 376 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday for the week of May 15-21. The total number of new cases is lower than the count reported last week, which was 465 new cases.

The province is also reporting 12 new COVID-19 deaths (down from 22 in the previous week).

Read more: COVID-19 up in wastewater of three Saskatchewan cities

The Omicron BA.2 sub lineage accounted for 100 per cent of variants of concern for 344 new lineage results reported this week.

The majority of confirmed cases this week were among people aged 50 years and older (53.5 per cent).

There are 258 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, a decrease of 12 patients from the previous week.

There are currently 10 people in ICU due to COVID-19, a decrease of four from last week.

There are currently five confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes, three of which are in Saskatoon.

Read more: Saskatchewan signs $32M long-term care agreement with Ottawa

As of May 21, of those aged 18 years and older, 52.4 per cent have received at least one COVID-19 booster vaccination.

Currently, all residents aged 12 years and older can receive a third dose (first booster) four months after their second dose.

All residents aged 50 and older can receive a fourth dose (second booster) four months after their last dose.

