Crime

Police seeking to identify suspect after 2 men assaulted at Toronto’s Leslie Station

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 2:12 pm
Police are seeking to identify a suspect after two men were allegedly assaulted on a subway train in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect after two men were allegedly assaulted on a subway train in Toronto. Toronto Police / Handout

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with two assault investigations in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on May 14 at around 8:10 p.m., officers received a report of an assault at Leslie subway station.

Police said a man allegedly assaulted a 33-year-old man and a 24-year-old man who were on board a train.

Police searching for suspect after woman sexually assaulted in Toronto park

Officers are now searching for a man in his mid-20s with a medium build.

Police said he is five-feet-five-inches tall and was seen wearing a black jacket, a blue hoodie and white pants with blood stain marks on them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

