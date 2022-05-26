Police seeking to identify suspect after 2 men assaulted at Toronto’s Leslie Station

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with two assault investigations in Toronto.
In a press release, Toronto police said on May 14 at around 8:10 p.m., officers received a report of an assault at Leslie subway station.
Police said a man allegedly assaulted a 33-year-old man and a 24-year-old man who were on board a train.
Officers are now searching for a man in his mid-20s with a medium build.
Police said he is five-feet-five-inches tall and was seen wearing a black jacket, a blue hoodie and white pants with blood stain marks on them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
