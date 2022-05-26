Police seeking to identify suspect after 2 men assaulted at Toronto’s Leslie Station

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with two assault investigations in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on May 14 at around 8:10 p.m., officers received a report of an assault at Leslie subway station.

Police said a man allegedly assaulted a 33-year-old man and a 24-year-old man who were on board a train.

Read more: Police searching for suspect after woman sexually assaulted in Toronto park

Officers are now searching for a man in his mid-20s with a medium build.

Police said he is five-feet-five-inches tall and was seen wearing a black jacket, a blue hoodie and white pants with blood stain marks on them.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after two men were allegedly assaulted on a subway train in Toronto. Toronto Police / Handout