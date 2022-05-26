Menu

Crime

Peterborough County OPP seize drugs, conducted energy weapon during Hwy. 115 traffic stop

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 9:40 am
View image in full screen
asda. Peterborough County OPP

A Clarington, Ont., resident faces impaired driving along with drug and weapon charges following a traffic stop on Hwy. 115 by Peterborough County OPP.

According to police, around 9 a.m. on May 21, officers responded to a traffic complaint on the highway in Cavan-Monaghan Township. OPP located the vehicle and determined the driver was under the influence of drugs. Police say a search of the vehicle located heroin, a conducted energy weapon, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Irina Carter, 33, of Clarington, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), possession of a Schedule 1 substance, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, occupying of a motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon inside, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.

Trending Stories
Carter’s driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days, OPP said Thursday.

Carter was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 28.

