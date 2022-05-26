Okanagan weather: Clouds, temperatures in low 20s for final days of May

Send this page to someone via email

After a sunny start to Thursday, clouds will return to the Okanagan forecast as afternoon highs hit the low 20s before showers ramp up overnight and into Friday morning.

The chance of sprinkles lingers into Friday, with the mercury reaching the high teens to wrap up the final full workweek of May.

The final weekend of the month will kick off with some sunshine on Saturday morning, with clouds returning during the day as temperatures hit the high teens.

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around on Sunday, with daytime highs in the high teens and a chance of some sprinkles.

The chance of showers returns with 20-degree heat to start next week and finish May.

