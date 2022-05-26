Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Clouds, temperatures in low 20s for final days of May

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 1:54 pm
Showers slide through the Okanagan Thursday night into Friday morning. View image in full screen
Showers slide through the Okanagan Thursday night into Friday morning. SkyTracker Weather

After a sunny start to Thursday, clouds will return to the Okanagan forecast as afternoon highs hit the low 20s before showers ramp up overnight and into Friday morning.

The chance of sprinkles lingers into Friday, with the mercury reaching the high teens to wrap up the final full workweek of May.

There is a chance of showers on Friday. View image in full screen
There is a chance of showers on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

The final weekend of the month will kick off with some sunshine on Saturday morning, with clouds returning during the day as temperatures hit the high teens.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around on Sunday, with daytime highs in the high teens and a chance of some sprinkles.

The chance of showers returns with 20-degree heat to start next week and finish May.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagVernon tagpenticton tagBC weather tagSunshine tagCloud tagSalmon Arm tagokanagan weather tagkelowna weather tagPenticton weather tagVernon Weather tagShuswap Weather tagOsoyoos Weather tagShowers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers