Man arrested after ‘weapons incident’ in Halifax area

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man was arrested in relation to an altercation involving a weapon that occurred in Spryfield, N.S., early Wednesday morning.

In a release, police said they responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Sylvia Avenue at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Halifax Regional Police said two men who are known to one another were involved in a physical altercation.

After the incident, a 41-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other man, a 43-year-old suspect, was arrested at the scene and police said charges are anticipated.