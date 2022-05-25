Menu

Crime

Man arrested after ‘weapons incident’ in Halifax area

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 1:33 pm
A police vehicle attends a crime scene in Halifax on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Police in Halifax are investigating a homicide after a stabbing in the city earlier today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
A police vehicle attends a crime scene in Halifax on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Police in Halifax are investigating a homicide after a stabbing in the city earlier today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV

A man was arrested in relation to an altercation involving a weapon that occurred in Spryfield, N.S., early Wednesday morning.

In a release, police said they responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Sylvia Avenue at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Read more: Man arrested after allegedly pushing 77-year-old woman to ground in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police said two men who are known to one another were involved in a physical altercation.

After the incident, a 41-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other man, a 43-year-old suspect, was arrested at the scene and police said charges are anticipated.

