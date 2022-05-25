Man arrested after ‘weapons incident’ in Halifax area

A man was arrested in relation to an altercation involving a weapon that occurred in Spryfield, N.S., early Wednesday morning.
In a release, police said they responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Sylvia Avenue at approximately 3:30 a.m.
Halifax Regional Police said two men who are known to one another were involved in a physical altercation.
After the incident, a 41-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The other man, a 43-year-old suspect, was arrested at the scene and police said charges are anticipated.
