Charges expected following serious assault in Sorrento, B.C., say Chase RCMP

Police say charges are expected to be laid after a man was taken to hospital following a serious assault in B.C.’s Southern Interior earlier this month.

According to Chase RCMP, police were notified during the early hours of May 11 that a male had been beaten in Sorrento and that he was unconscious and bleeding in a parking lot outside a business.

The male was taken to Shuswap Lake General Hospital in nearby Salmon Arm, where police say he received treatment for head injuries.

RCMP say they attended and interviewed witnesses. They also said that the males involved in the assault did not take responsibility for what happened and fled before officers arrived.

“All parties in this incident were well known to each other,” said Chase RCMP. “The investigation is ongoing and police expect to forward charge recommendations to Crown Counsel.”

The RCMP added that neighbours can expect to see increased police patrols at this business in the future.

