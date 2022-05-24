Menu

Crime

Police conducting gunshot investigation at 2 scenes in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 24, 2022 4:21 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Ro

Waterloo Regional Police say they are at two related scenes in Kitchener investigating a report of gunshots, including one near a park.

At around 12:25 p.m., they made an announcement on Twitter that officers were conducting an investigation at McLennan Park in the area of Ottawa Street South and Strasburg Road.

Read more: 2 teens charged after break-in at old Kitchener school, police say

Police said there were no concerns for public safety and that there would be an increased presence in the area.

Nearly two hours later, they followed that up with an announcement that they were also investigating behind the Sunrise Centre near Windflower Crescent and Windflower Drive.

Read more: 1 teen arrested, another taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash in Kitchener

The tweet also said there had been gunshots reported Monday night and that the incident was believed to be targeted.

