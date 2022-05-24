Police conducting gunshot investigation at 2 scenes in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are at two related scenes in Kitchener investigating a report of gunshots, including one near a park.

At around 12:25 p.m., they made an announcement on Twitter that officers were conducting an investigation at McLennan Park in the area of Ottawa Street South and Strasburg Road.

Police said there were no concerns for public safety and that there would be an increased presence in the area.

Nearly two hours later, they followed that up with an announcement that they were also investigating behind the Sunrise Centre near Windflower Crescent and Windflower Drive.

The tweet also said there had been gunshots reported Monday night and that the incident was believed to be targeted.

As part of this investigation, there will be an increased police presence in the area of Windflower Cres & Windflower Dr. Investigating a report of a gunshots, believed to have occurred on the evening of May 23. This is believed to be a targeted incident. Call police with info. https://t.co/4q53FR4GIy — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) May 24, 2022