2 teens charged after man, 46, stabbed in Oshawa: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two teenagers have been charged after a man was injured in a stabbing in Oshawa, police say.

In a press release, Durham Regional Police said on May 22, at around 2:20 p.m., officers received a report of an armed person in the Simcoe Street South and John Street.

Police said a 46-year-old man was located with stab wounds.

Officers said he was taken to a Toronto-area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspects fled the area, but were located and arrested “a short distance away.”

Police said a 15-year-old teenage boy from Lindsey and a 16-year-old teenage boy from Oshawa have each been charged with aggravated assault and robbery.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said they were both held for a bail hearing.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or who may have surveillance footage of the area is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.