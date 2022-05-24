Menu

Crime

2 teens charged after man, 46, stabbed in Oshawa: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 24, 2022 12:01 pm
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. Global News

Two teenagers have been charged after a man was injured in a stabbing in Oshawa, police say.

In a press release, Durham Regional Police said on May 22, at around 2:20 p.m., officers received a report of an armed person in the Simcoe Street South and John Street.

Police said a 46-year-old man was located with stab wounds.

Officers said he was taken to a Toronto-area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Suspect sought after 31-year-old man seriously injured in Oshawa stabbing

According to police, the suspects fled the area, but were located and arrested “a short distance away.”

Police said a 15-year-old teenage boy from Lindsey and a 16-year-old teenage boy from Oshawa have each been charged with aggravated assault and robbery.

Officers said they were both held for a bail hearing.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or who may have surveillance footage of the area is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

