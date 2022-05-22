Menu

Crime

Delta police asking for help finding missing Tsawwassen man

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted May 22, 2022 4:45 pm
Delta Police say Michael Muszynski was last seen at his home by his family Saturday night.
Delta Police are issuing a call to the public after a 24-year-old man was reported missing from his home on Saturday.

Michael Muszynski was last seen by his family at their Tsawwassen home Saturday evening and reported missing a short time later.

Police are calling the disappearance ‘out of character’ for him.

He is described as about 6’3, with brown hair and green eyes.

Trending Stories

He was believed to be wearing a heavy, dark hoodie and black pants.

If you have any information about where he might be, or believe you may have seen him, you are asked to contact Delta Police.

Click to play video: 'Remembering Delta teen Maaike Blom' Remembering Delta teen Maaike Blom
Remembering Delta teen Maaike Blom – Dec 19, 2021
