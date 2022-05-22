Delta police asking for help finding missing Tsawwassen man

Send this page to someone via email

Delta Police are issuing a call to the public after a 24-year-old man was reported missing from his home on Saturday.

Michael Muszynski was last seen by his family at their Tsawwassen home Saturday evening and reported missing a short time later.

Police are calling the disappearance ‘out of character’ for him.

He is described as about 6’3, with brown hair and green eyes.

He was believed to be wearing a heavy, dark hoodie and black pants.

If you have any information about where he might be, or believe you may have seen him, you are asked to contact Delta Police.

