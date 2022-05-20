Menu

Canada

Taxi drivers in Saint John seek rate increase to meet rising fuel costs

By Robert Lothian Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 5:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Saint John taxi drivers calling for rate increase' Saint John taxi drivers calling for rate increase
WATCH: Taxi drivers in Saint John are calling for a rate increase to meet rising costs. Drivers say dramatic increases at the pump are preventing them from breaking even. As Robert Lothian reports, it has some operators considering if the business is still worth it.

If you asked him in October, Saint John taxi driver Josh Stephenson would not have favoured a rate increase.

However, less than a year later, he believes it’s only fair given how much he has to pay for fuel.

Stephenson admits on some days it even has him considering finding a new career path.

Read more: Record prices at the pump in New Brunswick fuel frustration

Taxi drivers across the region have voiced similar concerns following substantial increases in the cost of living.

Flooded with calls for a rate increase, the Saint John Transit Commission, which plays a role in setting the city’s rates, held a public hearing this week — months ahead of when it was originally scheduled.

Ian Fogan is the Director of Transit and Fleet for the City of Saint John. He told Global News that submissions from drivers and operators explained they were in a pinch over inflation, unavailability of parts and difficulty in finding new vehicles.

Read more: Ride-sharing app says insurance rules keeping it off New Brunswick streets

“The concern was is that if we don’t address it now, there may not be any taxis is the concern expressed by some in the industry,” Fogan said.

In Saint John, taxis charge a base fee of $5, plus $1.10 per kilometre — a rate set in 2016.

Fogan said requests from the industry varied, starting as low as $1.65 and going as high as $2.00.

Read more: Average gas price tops $2 a litre in Canada for the 1st time

The Transit Commission will now make recommendations to Saint John Common Council based on their assessments and the industry’s submissions.

“Now will come the deliberation for council to change the bylaw. They really need to look at both the voices from the industry and also the effect it would have on the community,” said Fogan.

