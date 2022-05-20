Taxi drivers in Saint John seek rate increase to meet rising fuel costs

Send this page to someone via email

If you asked him in October, Saint John taxi driver Josh Stephenson would not have favoured a rate increase.

However, less than a year later, he believes it’s only fair given how much he has to pay for fuel.

Stephenson admits on some days it even has him considering finding a new career path.

Taxi drivers across the region have voiced similar concerns following substantial increases in the cost of living.

Flooded with calls for a rate increase, the Saint John Transit Commission, which plays a role in setting the city’s rates, held a public hearing this week — months ahead of when it was originally scheduled.

Ian Fogan is the Director of Transit and Fleet for the City of Saint John. He told Global News that submissions from drivers and operators explained they were in a pinch over inflation, unavailability of parts and difficulty in finding new vehicles.

“The concern was is that if we don’t address it now, there may not be any taxis is the concern expressed by some in the industry,” Fogan said.

In Saint John, taxis charge a base fee of $5, plus $1.10 per kilometre — a rate set in 2016.

Fogan said requests from the industry varied, starting as low as $1.65 and going as high as $2.00.

The Transit Commission will now make recommendations to Saint John Common Council based on their assessments and the industry’s submissions.

“Now will come the deliberation for council to change the bylaw. They really need to look at both the voices from the industry and also the effect it would have on the community,” said Fogan.

