Crime

Man, 25, charged in connection with sex trafficking investigation in Peel Region: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 4:27 pm
Police said 25-year-old Christopher Canete has been arrested and charged in connection with a human trafficking investigation in the Peel Region. Peel Regional Police / Handout

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sex trafficking investigation in Peel Region, police say.

In a press release, Peel Regional Police said in early May, officers were called to a Mississauga hotel after receiving report of a “violent assault.”

Police said officers determined a woman in her 20s was being trafficking in the sex trade by a suspect who “exercised control over aspects of the victim’s life and profited financially.”

According to police, on May 19, 25-year-old Christopher Canete from Brampton was arrested.

Read more: Police seek to identify suspect after woman sexually assaulted at work in Toronto

He has been charged with several offences including assault causing bodily harm — strangulation, human trafficking, procuring and assault with a weapon.

Officers said he was held for a bail hearing in Brampton on May 20.

Police said investigators believe there may be other victims in the Greater Toronto Area.

Anyone with information or who may be a victim is urged to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3555.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

