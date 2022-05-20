COVID-19: HKPR reports 3 new hospitalized cases; active cases continue decline

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports a new death and 25 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 48 hours, according to data released on Friday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard reported the following data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of 2:10 p.m.:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 85 — down from 95 reported on May 18 and 98 reported on May 16.

The 25 new cases reported include seven in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 16 in Northumberland County and two in Haliburton County.

Among the 85 active cases, there are 36 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 41 in Northumberland County and eight in Haliburton County. The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 121 cumulative — unchanged since May 18. There have been 44 lab-confirmed deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction in 2022 to date: 25 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 17 in Northumberland County and two in Haliburton County. Of the 43 deaths in 2022, approximately 52.3 per cent have been residents aged 80 and older while 25 per cent have been people between age 70 and 79. Approximately 23 per cent of fatalities have been among those aged 40 to 69. There have been no confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in 2022 for anyone under the age of 40.

From March 2020 to December 2021, there were 63 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths reported. On March 11, 2022, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting.

Hospitalized cases: 138 reported so far in 2022 — three more since May 18 — with 65 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (two more), 66 in Northumberland County (one more) and seven in Haliburton County. There have been 27 ICU admissions in 2022. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported 10 patients as of noon Thursday (most recent) — unchanged since May 18. COVID-19 was not identified as the primary cause of admission in the cases. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 5,468 cases in 2022 and 9,241 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 2,730 cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 605 cases this year.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” New outbreaks reported since May 18:

Landmark Assisted Living Retirement Home in Cobourg: Declared Friday.

Outbreaks deemed resolved since May 18:

Golden Plough Lodge (McMillan Garden unit) long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared May 4 and lifted on May 19.

Golden Plough Lodge (McMillan Garden unit) long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared May 4 and lifted on May 19.

Burnbrae Gardens long-term care in Campbellford: Declared April 8 and lifted on May 19.
Community Living Campbellford group home in Campbellford: Declared May 11 and lifted on May 19

Active outbreaks as of Friday afternoon:

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay: Declared May 14 in the medical north unit. Details unavailable.

in Lindsay: Declared May 14 in the medical north unit. Details unavailable. Christian Horizons group home in Cobourg: Declared Monday, May 16.

group home in Cobourg: Declared Monday, May 16. Extendicare Port Hope: Declared May 8.

Declared May 8. Victoria Manor (Victoria house) long-term care home in Lindsay: Declared May 2.

(Victoria house) long-term care home in Lindsay: Declared May 2. Island Park Retirement Residence in Campbellford: Declared May 2.

in Campbellford: Declared May 2. Palisade Gardens Retirement Home in Cobourg: Declared April 30.

in Cobourg: Declared April 30. Regency Retirement Community in Port Hope: Declared April 29.

in Port Hope: Declared April 29. Gardens of Haliburton retirement home in Haliburton: Declared April 27.

