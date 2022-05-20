Sarnia police search for three missing teens

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Sarnia, Ont., police are looking for three missing teens.

Ayslinn Haddock, 15, Makayla Trepanier, 14, and Kayden Johnston-Bruce, 17, were last seen last Saturday in Sarnia.

Police said the teens are believed to be travelling together in the southwest area of Ontario, between Sarnia and Toronto.

Haddock is described as four feet six inches to four feet 10 inches tall, with shoulder-length brown straight hair.

Ayslinn Haddock, 15, last seen on May 14, 2022, in Sarnia. Sarnia Police Service

Trepanier is described as five feet one inch, 105 pounds, with a thin build, dyed shoulder-length black hair, and blue eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

Makayla Trepanier, 14, last seen on May 14, 2022, in Sarnia. Sarnia Police Service

Johnston-Bruce is described as five feet six inches, 160 pounds, with a medium build, with collar-length brown hair, brown eyes and facial hair.

Kayden Johnston-Bruce, 17, last seen on May 14, 2022, in Sarnia. Sarnia Police Service

Sarnia police say they are concerned for their welfare. Anyone with information can contact police at 519-322-8861.

Advertisement