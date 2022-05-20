Menu

Canada

Sarnia police search for three missing teens

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 8:10 am
Sarnia Police cruiser View image in full screen
Sarnia, Ont., police are seeking the public's assistance in locating three missing teens last seen on May 14, 2022 in the City of Sarnia. Sarnia Police Service

Sarnia, Ont., police are looking for three missing teens.

Ayslinn Haddock, 15, Makayla Trepanier, 14, and Kayden Johnston-Bruce, 17, were last seen last Saturday in Sarnia.

Police said the teens are believed to be travelling together in the southwest area of Ontario, between Sarnia and Toronto.

Haddock is described as four feet six inches to four feet 10 inches tall, with shoulder-length brown straight hair.

15-year-old Ayslinn Haddock
Ayslinn Haddock, 15, last seen on May 14, 2022, in Sarnia. Sarnia Police Service

Trepanier is described as five feet one inch, 105 pounds, with a thin build, dyed shoulder-length black hair, and blue eyes.

14-year-old Makayla Trepanier
Makayla Trepanier, 14, last seen on May 14, 2022, in Sarnia. Sarnia Police Service

Johnston-Bruce is described as five feet six inches, 160 pounds, with a medium build, with collar-length brown hair, brown eyes and facial hair.

17-year-old Kayden Johnston-Bruce
Kayden Johnston-Bruce, 17, last seen on May 14, 2022, in Sarnia. Sarnia Police Service

Sarnia police say they are concerned for their welfare. Anyone with information can contact police at 519-322-8861.

