Man, 24, charged in connection with Mississauga ‘jewelry heist’: police

A Toronto man has been charged in connection with a ‘jewelry heist’ in Mississauga, police say.
In a press release, Peel Regional Police said on May 11 at around 5:30 p.m., four suspects wearing masks allegedly entered a jewelry store in the Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton Avenue area.
Officers said after a brief conversation with the victims, one suspect brandished a handgun and ordered the suspects to the ground.
Police said the suspects smashed the display case and removed a quantity of jewelry and cash.
According to police, the suspects forced the two victims to turn over property and then fled the area in a vehicle.
Officers said the victims were not injured in the incident.
According to police, one suspect was arrested shortly after the incident and was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded firearm.
Officers said 24-year-old Harris Mohamed from Toronto is facing several charges including robbery with a firearm, wearing a disguise with attempt and pointing a firearm.
According to police, he was held for a bail hearing and appeared in court in Brampton on May 12.
Police are still searching for three other suspects.
The first is described as a male between 17 and 20-years-old, with a thin build, standing five-feet-eight-inches to five-feet-ten-inches tall. He was seen wearing dark pants, a dark hoodie and a dark mask.
The second suspect is also between 17 and 20-years-old, has a thin build and is between five-feet-eight-inches and five-feet-ten-inches tall. Police said he was wearing a dark hooded sweater, blue jeans and a white mask.
Officers said the third suspect is 17 to 20-years-old, with a thin build and is between five-feet-eight-inches and five-feet-ten-inches tall. He was seen wearing a black track suit and a blue surgical mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
