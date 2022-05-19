Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man, 24, charged in connection with Mississauga ‘jewelry heist’: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 19, 2022 7:51 pm
Peel Regional Police 11 Division station in Mississauga. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police 11 Division station in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A Toronto man has been charged in connection with a ‘jewelry heist’ in Mississauga, police say.

In a press release, Peel Regional Police said on May 11 at around 5:30 p.m., four suspects wearing masks allegedly entered a jewelry store in the Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton Avenue area.

Officers said after a brief conversation with the victims, one suspect brandished a handgun and ordered the suspects to the ground.

Police said the suspects smashed the display case and removed a quantity of jewelry and cash.

Read more: Man, 30, arrested in connection with Brampton carjacking: police

According to police, the suspects forced the two victims to turn over property and then fled the area in a vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said the victims were not injured in the incident.

According to police, one suspect was arrested shortly after the incident and was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded firearm.

Officers said 24-year-old Harris Mohamed from Toronto is facing several charges including robbery with a firearm, wearing a disguise with attempt and pointing a firearm.

Trending Stories

According to police, he was held for a bail hearing and appeared in court in Brampton on May 12.

Police are still searching for three other suspects.

The first is described as a male between 17 and 20-years-old, with a thin build, standing five-feet-eight-inches to five-feet-ten-inches tall. He was seen wearing dark pants, a dark hoodie and a dark mask.

Read more: Teen arrested, 2 men wanted in connection with shooting in Toronto: police

The second suspect is also between 17 and 20-years-old, has a thin build and is between five-feet-eight-inches and five-feet-ten-inches tall. Police said he was wearing a dark hooded sweater, blue jeans and a white mask.

Officers said the third suspect is 17 to 20-years-old, with a thin build and is between five-feet-eight-inches and five-feet-ten-inches tall. He was seen wearing a black track suit and a blue surgical mask.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Terrifying armed robbery of jewelry store caught on surveillance video' Terrifying armed robbery of jewelry store caught on surveillance video
Terrifying armed robbery of jewelry store caught on surveillance video – Mar 10, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRobbery tagpeel regional police tagArmed Robbery tagpeel police tagEglinton Avenue tagPRP tagErin Mills Parkway tagjewelry heist tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers