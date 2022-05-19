Bumpy Southern Interior roads to be rejuvenated

Send this page to someone via email

More than 450 kilometres of highways and side roads in the Southern Interior are about to get fresh layers of pavement.

“As we continue our recovery from the dramatic effects of recent climate-related events, maintaining road infrastructure is more important than it’s ever been,” Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, said in a press release.

“Resurfacing projects provide good-paying jobs, protect our vital transportation corridors and ensure people and emergency services can get where they need to go.”

Approximately 60 km of highways 1 and 97B, and side roads in the North Okanagan area, will be repaved this summer.

Okanagan Aggregates Ltd. has been awarded an $11.3-million contract and work is expected to be complete this fall.

There are around 42 km of Highway 33, from Big White Road to Molnar Road, as well as Ellison side roads set to get conventional paving. That work is expected to be completed in September.

Eleven km of Highway 97, from Summerland to Greata Ranch, will be smoothed out with hot-in-place recycling resurfacing, a process that involves repurposing the existing asphalt by heating, softening and blending it with a small amount of new asphalt before re-applying it to the road surface.

That work is expected to be completed in the summer.

Nearby, at Highway 97C, from Drought Hill to Silver Creek, and Highway 97, Greata Ranch to Deep Creek Bridge (20 kilometres), conventional paving work is expected to be completed in October.

The full list of road work is available online.