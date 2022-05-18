Police investigating after Caledon hit-and-run along Hwy 9 leaves cyclist injured

Police are investigating after a hit-and-run collision in Caledon left one person hospitalized.
In a press release, Ontario Provincial Police said officers received a report of a serious collision along Highway 9, near Albion Trail, just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
Officers said a cyclist was hit by a gravel truck.
According to police, the truck failed to remain at the scene.
The cyclist was air-lifted to a trauma centre, police said.
Police said officers are now searching for a dump truck with a tandem trailer (pup trailer) attached.
Officers said the collision “remains under investigation.”
Anyone with information, or who may have dashcam footage, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
