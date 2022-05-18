Police investigating after Caledon hit-and-run along Hwy 9 leaves cyclist injured

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating after a hit-and-run collision in Caledon left one person hospitalized.

In a press release, Ontario Provincial Police said officers received a report of a serious collision along Highway 9, near Albion Trail, just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers said a cyclist was hit by a gravel truck.

According to police, the truck failed to remain at the scene.

The cyclist was air-lifted to a trauma centre, police said.

Police said officers are now searching for a dump truck with a tandem trailer (pup trailer) attached.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said the collision “remains under investigation.”

Anyone with information, or who may have dashcam footage, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.