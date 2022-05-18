Halifax police allege delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are looking for a suspect in an alleged robbery that took place in Halifax overnight.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said the robbery had occurred in the area of Cavendish Road at approximately 1:45 a.m.

Police said a man had shown a gun and demanded cash and property from a delivery driver.

The man had allegedly obtained a quantity of cash and other property from the driver following the altercation.

“The suspect is described as white, with a heavy build, approximately 5’10 tall with dark hair and facial hair,” police said.

The man was wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact them at 902-490-5020.

2:02 Mental health impacting staffing levels at Halifax Regional Police Mental health impacting staffing levels at Halifax Regional Police – Apr 14, 2022