Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police allege delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 3:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: May 18' Global News Morning Halifax: May 18
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Ashley Field on Global Halifax.

Police are looking for a suspect in an alleged robbery that took place in Halifax overnight.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said the robbery had occurred in the area of Cavendish Road at approximately 1:45 a.m.

Police said a man had shown a gun and demanded cash and property from a delivery driver.

Read more: Stop signs, crosswalks coming to stretch of Halifax street plagued by collisions

The man had allegedly obtained a quantity of cash and other property from the driver following the altercation.

Trending Stories

“The suspect is described as white, with a heavy build, approximately 5’10 tall with dark hair and facial hair,” police said.

The man was wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact them at 902-490-5020.

Click to play video: 'Mental health impacting staffing levels at Halifax Regional Police' Mental health impacting staffing levels at Halifax Regional Police
Mental health impacting staffing levels at Halifax Regional Police – Apr 14, 2022

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax Regional Police taghalifax police tagRobbery suspect tagHalifax robbery tagDelivery Driver Robbed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers