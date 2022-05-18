Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect sought after woman sexually assaulted in Toronto nightclub: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 11:23 am
One of the images released by police. View image in full screen
One of the images released by police. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police have released images of a suspect after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted inside of a downtown nightclub.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said that shortly after midnight on May 1, officers responded to a report of a sex assault in the John and Pearl streets area.

Police said a 22-year-old woman was inside of a nightclub when she was approached from behind by a stranger who sexually assaulted her.

Read more: 2nd teenager charged in carjacking in Toronto’s northwest end

The suspect then fled the area, police said.

Trending Stories

He was described as five-foot-two to five-foot-five with a slim build and short dark hair. Police said he was wearing a denim jacket with a white collar.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers released two images of a suspect in the hope that someone may recognize him.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

The second suspect image released by investigators. View image in full screen
The second suspect image released by investigators. Handout / Toronto Police
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagSexual Assault tagToronto tagToronto crime tagdowntown toronto tagToronto Sexual Assault tagToronto nightclub sexual assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers