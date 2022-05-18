Suspect sought after woman sexually assaulted in Toronto nightclub: police

Toronto police have released images of a suspect after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted inside of a downtown nightclub.
In a news release issued Wednesday, police said that shortly after midnight on May 1, officers responded to a report of a sex assault in the John and Pearl streets area.
Police said a 22-year-old woman was inside of a nightclub when she was approached from behind by a stranger who sexually assaulted her.
The suspect then fled the area, police said.
He was described as five-foot-two to five-foot-five with a slim build and short dark hair. Police said he was wearing a denim jacket with a white collar.
Officers released two images of a suspect in the hope that someone may recognize him.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
