Peterborough man charged with arson in downtown: police

A Peterborough man is facing arson charges after an incident in the downtown on Monday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8 p.m., officers responded to reports of a man damaging property and attempting to light a fire in the area of George and Brock streets.

Officers located the suspect and arrested him.

A 42-year-old man from Peterborough was charged with arson causing damage to property, mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 7, police said Tuesday.

