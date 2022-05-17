Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with arson in downtown: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 17, 2022 12:37 pm
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
A Peterborough man was arrested for arson following an incident in the downtown on May 16, 2022. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing arson charges after an incident in the downtown on Monday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8 p.m., officers responded to reports of a man damaging property and attempting to light a fire in the area of George and Brock streets.

Officers located the suspect and arrested him.

A 42-year-old man from Peterborough was charged with arson causing damage to property, mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 7, police said Tuesday.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagFire tagPeterborough Police Service tagArson tagPeterborough crime tagMischief tagdowntown Peterboruogh tag

