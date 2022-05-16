London, Ont. man charged in 2 sexual assaults at Highbury Avenue shopping centre

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., man is facing charges in relation to two reported sexual assaults that took place Friday evening.

On May 13, at approximately 6:10 p.m., police say a man sexually assaulted a young girl in a shopping centre located in the 1200 block of Highbury Avenue.

A short time later, police say the man sexually assaulted another girl in a shopping centre.

Officers responded and arrested the suspect in the shopping centre.

The victims did not sustain any physical injuries.

Police said that the suspect and victims did not know each other.

Dennis Peter Teremchuk, 32, of London has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

The accused is expected to appear in court later Monday.