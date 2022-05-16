Motorcycle collision claims life of Belleville man

Send this page to someone via email

Leeds County OPP are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.

Police say on May 14 officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Perth Road at Centreville Road south of Westport.

The investigation suggests the motorcycle was travelling westbound on Perth Road at Centreville Road and was making a left turn.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle as it left the roadway and entered the ditch.

Kenneth Brightwell, 67, of Belleville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

