Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Motorcycle collision claims life of Belleville man

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 2:20 pm
opp patch View image in full screen
OPP are investigating a fatal collision south of Westport. The Canadian Press file

Leeds County OPP are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.

Police say on May 14 officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Perth Road at Centreville Road south of Westport.

Read more: Opening weekend for treetop trekking in 1000 Islands

The investigation suggests the motorcycle was travelling westbound on Perth Road at Centreville Road and was making a left turn.

Trending Stories

The driver was ejected from the vehicle as it left the roadway and entered the ditch.

Kenneth Brightwell, 67, of Belleville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Click to play video: 'Plenty of outrage after Kingston Police report a puppy was found locked in a hot trunk.' Plenty of outrage after Kingston Police report a puppy was found locked in a hot trunk.
Plenty of outrage after Kingston Police report a puppy was found locked in a hot trunk.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagCollision tagOntario Provincial Police tagFatal Collision tagFatal tagBelleville tagMotorcycle tagWestport tagkenneth brightwell tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers