Motorcycle collision claims life of Belleville man

Leeds County OPP are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.
Police say on May 14 officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Perth Road at Centreville Road south of Westport.
The investigation suggests the motorcycle was travelling westbound on Perth Road at Centreville Road and was making a left turn.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle as it left the roadway and entered the ditch.
Kenneth Brightwell, 67, of Belleville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
