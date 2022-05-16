Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Cool nights to carry on through the week

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 1:56 pm
Waves of rain come crashing into the Okanagan on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Waves of rain come crashing into the Okanagan on Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather

Another week of cool days and cooler nights awaits Okanagan residents.

Temperatures throughout the valley will clamber up into the upper teens Monday afternoon with a chance of showers lingering. The concern for rain will diminish as night falls, while  temperatures cool to just above the freezing mark.

Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies will dominate the day on Tuesday as the mercury swings into the mid-teens in the afternoon.

Clouds linger at times on Tuesday with the potential for some sunny breaks. View image in full screen
Clouds linger at times on Tuesday with the potential for some sunny breaks. SkyTracker Weather

Winds are whipped up on Wednesday as the next frontal system sweeps through the region bringing in rain and daytime highs just a few degrees into double digits.

The chance of lingering showers sticks around through the rest of the week as daytime highs settle into the mid-teens.

May long weekend is looking decent with temperatures in the mid-to-upper teens under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers at times.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

