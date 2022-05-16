Okanagan weather: Cool nights to carry on through the week

Send this page to someone via email

Another week of cool days and cooler nights awaits Okanagan residents.

Temperatures throughout the valley will clamber up into the upper teens Monday afternoon with a chance of showers lingering. The concern for rain will diminish as night falls, while temperatures cool to just above the freezing mark.

Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies will dominate the day on Tuesday as the mercury swings into the mid-teens in the afternoon.

Clouds linger at times on Tuesday with the potential for some sunny breaks.

Winds are whipped up on Wednesday as the next frontal system sweeps through the region bringing in rain and daytime highs just a few degrees into double digits.

The chance of lingering showers sticks around through the rest of the week as daytime highs settle into the mid-teens.

May long weekend is looking decent with temperatures in the mid-to-upper teens under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers at times.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

