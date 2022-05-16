Cobourg schools placed in lockdown during search for missing person: police

Two Cobourg, Ont., school were placed under lockdown on Monday morning during a search for a missing person.
Around 11:55 a.m., Cobourg Police Service officers responded to call from staff at Cobourg Collegiate Institute in the area of King and Cottesmore streets. Police say CCI and nearby C.R. Gummow Public School were placed in lockdown while officers worked with school staff to locate a missing person.
Trending Stories
“The person was located safe, and there was no danger to the public or the school,” police stated at 1:45 p.m.
Police say while on scene at CCI, an unrelated medical event occurred.
“Ambulance and fire services were on scene for this unrelated incident,” police said.
More to come.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments