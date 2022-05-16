Cobourg schools placed in lockdown during search for missing person: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two Cobourg, Ont., school were placed under lockdown on Monday morning during a search for a missing person.

Around 11:55 a.m., Cobourg Police Service officers responded to call from staff at Cobourg Collegiate Institute in the area of King and Cottesmore streets. Police say CCI and nearby C.R. Gummow Public School were placed in lockdown while officers worked with school staff to locate a missing person.

“The person was located safe, and there was no danger to the public or the school,” police stated at 1:45 p.m.

Police say while on scene at CCI, an unrelated medical event occurred.

“Ambulance and fire services were on scene for this unrelated incident,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.