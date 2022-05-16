Menu

Crime

Cobourg schools placed in lockdown during search for missing person: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 2:07 pm
Cobourg Collegiate Institute and nearby C.R. Gummow Public School were under lockdown on Monday, May 16 during the search for a missing person. View image in full screen
Cobourg Collegiate Institute and nearby C.R. Gummow Public School were under lockdown on Monday, May 16 during the search for a missing person. Global News file

Two Cobourg, Ont., school were placed under lockdown on Monday morning during a search for a missing person.

Around 11:55 a.m., Cobourg Police Service officers responded to call from staff at Cobourg Collegiate Institute in the area of King and Cottesmore streets. Police say CCI and nearby C.R. Gummow Public School were placed in lockdown while officers worked with school staff to locate a missing person.

“The person was located safe, and there was no danger to the public or the school,” police stated at 1:45 p.m.

Read more: Stabbing in Cobourg sends 1 to hospital: police

Police say while on scene at CCI, an unrelated medical event occurred.

“Ambulance and fire services were on scene for this unrelated incident,” police said.

More to come.

