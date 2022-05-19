What’s open and closed in Peterborough over Victoria Day long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A number of businesses and municipal services will be closed during the Victoria Day long weekend.

Here are some of the closures for Peterborough businesses and services during the holiday on Monday, May 23:

Municipal/provincial

Peterborough City Hall: Closed Monday. Some services are available at peterborough.ca. Open Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Garbage/recycling collection: No changes to curbside garbage and recycling collection.

Recycling drop-off depot (309 Pido Rd.): Open daily 24 hours (self-serve).

Hazardous household waste facility (400 Pido Rd): Closed Sunday, May 22, and Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bensfort Road Landfill (1260 Bensfort Rd.): Closed Sunday, May 22 and Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Peterborough Public Health: Closed Victoria Day Monday.

Peterborough Public Works: Phone line at 705-745-1386 is answered daily, 24 hours a day

Municipal child-care centres: City-operated child-care centres will be closed on Victoria Day Monday.

Parks: Public washrooms in city parks open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Jackson Park facilities close daily at 5 p.m.) Visitors at Del Crary Park can access washroom facilities at the Marina.

Peterborough Marina (92 George St. N.): Open Victoria Day Monday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Peterborough Social Services (179 Charlotte St.): Closed Victoria Day Monday. Emergency shelters remain open. Individuals can call 705-926-0096 after hours, during weekends, and on holidays.

Peterborough Transit: Victoria Day Monday will have a Sunday and holidays service schedules; regular schedule Friday to Sunday. Visit peterborough.ca/transit or call 705-745-0525 for detailed schedules.

Peterborough Airport: Airport remains open 24 hours a day. Airport operations staff are on-site from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Provincial offences office (99 Simcoe St.): Closed Victoria Day Monday.

Riverview Park and Zoo: Open daily year-round from 8:30 a.m. until dusk. Saturday is the zoo’s “Grand Opening day” Snack shack, gift shop, outdoor market and yoga all begin at 10 a.m.; storytime at 11 a.m., Trail and Bird Friendly Walks at 1 p.m. and live music from 3:00-5:00 pm!

A reminder that the Park and Zoo are open daily from 8:30 a.m. until dusk and the 18 Hole Disc Golf Park is open.

Story continues below advertisement

Splash pads: Open daily from noon to 7 p.m.

GO Bus Service (Peterborough transit terminal on Simcoe Street): Friday will operate on a Sunday schedule; all other days operate as usual.

Arts, leisure and recreation

City arenas (arenas division office will be closed on Victoria Day Monday):

Peterborough Memorial Centre and box office : Both closed Victoria Day Monday. Visit memorialcentre.ca for information and tickets.

: Both closed Victoria Day Monday. Visit memorialcentre.ca for information and tickets. Healthy Planet Arena : Closed Victoria Day Monday.

: Closed Victoria Day Monday. Kinsmen Civic Centre: Open Victoria Day Monday from noon to 10 p.m. for scheduled user groups

Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Closed Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday. Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. daily.

Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.): Closed Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Visitors must pre-book and purchase their admission tickets in advance of their visit

Story continues below advertisement

Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Open Friday 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday and Victoria Day Monday from noon to 5 p.m. daily.

Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.): Closed Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Online resources can still be accessed. Visit ptbolibrary.ca and click on the browse tab.

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre (775 Brealey Dr.): Open Friday 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Victoria Day Monday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Trent University Bata Library: Closed Sunday and Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Peterborough YMCA of Central East Ontario (123 Aylmer St. S.): Open Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Trent Athletics Centre (1600 West Bank Dr.): Closed Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday both 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shopping/grocery

The Beer Store: Two stores are open on Victoria Day Monday from 11 a.m to 6 p.m.: 570 Lansdowne St. West and 1900 Lansdowne St. (drive-thru only). Regular hours Friday to Sunday for all stores.

LCBO: All stores closed on Victoria Day Monday.

Charlotte Pantry (348 Charlotte St.): Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Monday

Costco (485 The Parkway): Closed Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FreshCo (167 Brock St. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both are closed Victoria Day Monday.

Foodland (124 Hunter St. E. and 760 Sherbrooke St.): Both are closed Victoria Day Monday. Hunter Street store is open Friday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sherbrooke St. store is open Friday to Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lansdowne Place Mall: Closed Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Morello’s Your Independent Grocer (400 Lansdowne St. E.): Closed Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

No Frills (1866 Lansdowne St. W. and 230 George St. N): Both closed on Victoria Day Monday.

Peterborough Regional Farmers’ Market at lower level of Peterborough Square (340 George St. N.): Open Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Peterborough Square (340 George St. N.): Open Victoria Day Monday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Portage Place (1154 Chemong Rd.): Closed Sunday and Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Real Canadian Superstore (769 Borden Ave.): Closed Victoria Day Monday; open Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sobeys (1200 Lansdowne St. W. and 501 Towerhill Rd.): Both are open Saturday and Monday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Home Depot (500 Lansdowne St. W.): Closed Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The U.K. Shoppe (91 George St. N.): Closed Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walmart (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both stores are closed Victoria Day Monday. Both are open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.