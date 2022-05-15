Suspect arrested and charged in shooting at a property in Rocky View County, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

Airdrie RCMP said a suspect has been arrested and charged in a shooting at a property in Rocky View County, Alta., on Saturday.

In a news release, RCMP said officers responded to the incident at around 1:14 p.m. on May 14, where a verbal altercation had resulted in a suspect “grabbing a firearm and shooting the victim in the leg.”

STARS air ambulance attended to the victim, who was flown to a Calgary hospital. The victim underwent surgery and is in stable condition, RCMP said.

The suspect, who initially fled the scene, later came back and surrendered himself to police, RCMP said.

Nolan Ryan Wade, 34, was arrested without incident and is facing charges of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm with intent, pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

Wade has been remanded in custody and is set to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on Wednesday, May 19.