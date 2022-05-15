Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect arrested and charged in shooting at a property in Rocky View County, Alta.

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted May 15, 2022 7:54 pm
Airdrie RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
Airdrie RCMP vehicle. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

Airdrie RCMP said a suspect has been arrested and charged in a shooting at a property in Rocky View County, Alta., on Saturday.

In a news release, RCMP said officers responded to the incident at around 1:14 p.m. on May 14, where a verbal altercation had resulted in a suspect “grabbing a firearm and shooting the victim in the leg.”

STARS air ambulance attended to the victim, who was flown to a Calgary hospital. The victim underwent surgery and is in stable condition, RCMP said.

Trending Stories

The suspect, who initially fled the scene, later came back and surrendered himself to police, RCMP said.

Nolan Ryan Wade, 34, was arrested without incident and is facing charges of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm with intent, pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

Wade has been remanded in custody and is set to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on Wednesday, May 19.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMP tagAirdrie RCMP tagRocky View County tagAlberta shooting tagNolan Ryan Wade tagRocky View County arrest tagRocky View County shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers