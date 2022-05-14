Menu

Fire

Etobicoke fire leaves home ‘fully engulfed,’ spreads to neighbouring house

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 14, 2022 3:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Overnight fire tears through popular Toronto Bakery' Overnight fire tears through popular Toronto Bakery
WATCH: Fahmee Bakery is known across Toronto for their products including Jamaican patties. It has been a fixture in the same east-end plaza for four decades. Marianne Dimain reports – May 5, 2022

Firefighters in Toronto responded to a blaze that “fully engulfed” a house on Saturday afternoon.

Crews battled the fire with a rapid attack on the first floor of the house, working to move to the second floor.

The emergency took place in Etobicoke around Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive, police said. Roads were closed while “several” emergency vehicles were on the scene.

A call for a two-alarm fire came around 2:17 p.m.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the fire had spread to the house next door.

Read more: Cyclist in hospital after car mounts curb along Toronto waterfront: police

Toronto Fire Captain Bill Papakonstantino told Global News that one occupant may require care and said searches were continuing.

Toronto police said one person had been “extracted from the fire” and was being rushed to hospital.

