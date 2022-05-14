Etobicoke fire leaves home ‘fully engulfed,’ spreads to neighbouring house

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters in Toronto responded to a blaze that “fully engulfed” a house on Saturday afternoon.

Crews battled the fire with a rapid attack on the first floor of the house, working to move to the second floor.

The emergency took place in Etobicoke around Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive, police said. Roads were closed while “several” emergency vehicles were on the scene.

A call for a two-alarm fire came around 2:17 p.m.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the fire had spread to the house next door.

Toronto Fire Captain Bill Papakonstantino told Global News that one occupant may require care and said searches were continuing.

Toronto police said one person had been “extracted from the fire” and was being rushed to hospital.

