Crime

Man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting 2 women while working as mover: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 14, 2022 12:49 pm
Man arrested for Sexual Assault Walker Cascales, 30.
Man arrested for Sexual Assault Walker Cascales, 30. TPS/Handout

A Toronto man has been arrested after two alleged sexual assaults, police say.

In a press release, Toronto police said two incidents took place, one in April and the other in May.

A woman hired a moving company on April 15 in Toronto and was assaulted by a man working for the company, police said.

Read more: Man punched wheelchair user in ‘unprovoked’ Toronto attack: police

Another woman hired a moving company on May 12. According to police, she was also sexually assaulted by a man working for the company.

Police said that on Friday, May 13, a Toronto man was arrested. Walker Cascales, 30-years-old, was charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Police said they believed there could be other victims. The force released an image of the man.

