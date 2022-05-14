Man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting 2 women while working as mover: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man has been arrested after two alleged sexual assaults, police say.

In a press release, Toronto police said two incidents took place, one in April and the other in May.

A woman hired a moving company on April 15 in Toronto and was assaulted by a man working for the company, police said.

Another woman hired a moving company on May 12. According to police, she was also sexually assaulted by a man working for the company.

Police said that on Friday, May 13, a Toronto man was arrested. Walker Cascales, 30-years-old, was charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Police said they believed there could be other victims. The force released an image of the man.