Man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting 2 women while working as mover: police

A Toronto man has been arrested after two alleged sexual assaults, police say.
In a press release, Toronto police said two incidents took place, one in April and the other in May.
A woman hired a moving company on April 15 in Toronto and was assaulted by a man working for the company, police said.
Another woman hired a moving company on May 12. According to police, she was also sexually assaulted by a man working for the company.
Police said that on Friday, May 13, a Toronto man was arrested. Walker Cascales, 30-years-old, was charged with two counts of sexual assault.
Police said they believed there could be other victims. The force released an image of the man.
