Fatal motorcycle crash kills rider in Toronto: police

A man in his 30s has died following a motorcycle crash in Toronto on Friday night.
Toronto police said that a single-vehicle crash took place at around 10:16 p.m. on Friday in the area of Locksley Avenue and Roselawn Avenue.
A man riding a motorcycle or scooter was involved in the crash. Police called paramedics for urgent help and closed the intersection late Friday night, describing the man’s injuries as “very serious.”
In an update on Saturday morning, Toronto police confirmed the man had been pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.
Police asked anyone with information to contact them.
