Fatal motorcycle crash kills rider in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man in his 30s has died following a motorcycle crash in Toronto on Friday night.

Toronto police said that a single-vehicle crash took place at around 10:16 p.m. on Friday in the area of Locksley Avenue and Roselawn Avenue.

A man riding a motorcycle or scooter was involved in the crash. Police called paramedics for urgent help and closed the intersection late Friday night, describing the man’s injuries as “very serious.”

In an update on Saturday morning, Toronto police confirmed the man had been pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them.

Story continues below advertisement

COLLISION: UPDATE

Locksley Av + Roselawn Av

– Man in his 30s was pronounced deceased at the scene@TrafficServices is investigating

– Anyone w/info contact police#GO899253

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 14, 2022