Police search for missing teen who fell into a river in the Laurentians

A teenage girl went missing Thursday in the Rivière du Nord in Sainte-Adèle, Que.

Several police officers in the Laurentians area were still at the scene early Friday as the search for the teen continued.

At around 12:30 p.m., the police officers from MRC des Pays-d’en-Haut were told that a young girl had fallen into the Rivière du Nord, more precisely under the bridge on Rue Rolland.

According to the report, a group of four people were under the bridge on the rocky surface for reasons unknown.

The teenager slipped and fell into the river, said agent Catherine Bernard, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Police officers are combing the area in boats and patrolling the banks on foot. An SQ helicopter is also on site.

The search on Friday morning was concentrating on the area where the girl disappeared.