Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police search for missing teen who fell into a river in the Laurentians

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2022 7:23 am
A teenage girl has gone missing Thursday in the Rivière du Nord, in Sainte-Adèle, Que. View image in full screen
A teenage girl has gone missing Thursday in the Rivière du Nord, in Sainte-Adèle, Que. TVA

A teenage girl went missing Thursday in the Rivière du Nord in Sainte-Adèle, Que.

Several police officers in the Laurentians area were still at the scene early Friday as the search for the teen continued.

At around 12:30 p.m., the police officers from MRC des Pays-d’en-Haut were told that a young girl had fallen into the Rivière du Nord, more precisely under the bridge on Rue Rolland.

 READ MORE: Man beaten, tied up in Montreal home invasion

Trending Stories

According to the report, a group of four people were under the bridge on the rocky surface for reasons unknown.

The teenager slipped and fell into the river, said agent Catherine Bernard, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Police officers are combing the area in boats and patrolling the banks on foot. An SQ helicopter is also on site.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Laval resident taking city of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue to court over boardwalk fall

The search on Friday morning was concentrating on the area where the girl disappeared.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Police tagWater tagSQ tagMissing Teen tagSearch tagTeen tagLaurentians tagRiviere du Nord tagSainte-Adèle tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers