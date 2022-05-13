Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 954: The Trews, in their own words

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted May 13, 2022 9:00 am
The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 954: The Trews, in their own words - image
When a band first comes together, there’s little expectation that this could become a long-term endeavor. Being a professional musician is hardly a sure thing. So many things could go wrong.But sometimes, a group will gain a little bit of traction. A year passes and things still seem to be happening. And then another. Then five. Then ten. And if things go just right when it comes to the music, the audience, the industry, technology, and plain stupid luck, the band may wake up one day to find that they’ve been earning a living as professional musicians for 25 years.This is exactly what happened with The Trews.A band’s silver anniversary is cause for celebration because a quarter-century is a long time to be in this business. It’s also a good time to get everyone together to tell some stories. This is the history of The Trews, in their own words.Songs heard on this show (all songs by The Trews):
  • Antigonish Song (as One I’d Trouser)
  • Not Ready to Go
  • So She’s Leaving
  • Hold Me in Your Arms
  • Highway of Heroes
  • Twist and Shout (with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band)
  • I Wanna Play
Trending Stories
Here’s Eric Wilhite’s playlist.
Story continues below advertisement
The Ongoing History of New Music can be heard on the following stations:
© 2022 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alan Cross tagInterview tagOngoing History tagThe Trews tagAutobiography tagIn Their Own Words tagOne I'd Trouser tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers