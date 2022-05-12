Ontario party leaders stopping across southern Ontario on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario’s main party leaders are making stops across southern Ontario today as they campaign for votes.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is set to make an announcement in Kitchener, then head west to London and the Windsor area.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is scheduled to spend the morning around the Greater Toronto Area.

New Democrat Leader Andrea Horwath has stops scheduled in the province’s southwest, where she’s expected to detail her party’s mental health coverage plan.

The Green Party of Ontario is set to release its costed platform in Toronto today.

A Green platform section on health and other services shared with The Canadian Press includes promises to boost long-term care oversight and create a more independent chief medical officer for the province.

Advertisement