Crime

Foul play suspected after body identified as Brantford, Ont. man missing for months

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 11, 2022 10:36 pm
Police say a case involving a missing Brantford man is now become a homicide probe. View image in full screen
Police say a case involving a missing Brantford man is now become a homicide probe. Don Mitchell / Global News

Brantford police (BPS) say a February missing person case has now become a homicide investigation.

BPS detectives have confirmed a body found south east of the city on Campbell Road and Old Onondaga Road East on May 3 is that of Brayden Ferrall, a 22-year-old last seen by friends on Feb. 18.

“The Office of the Coroner identified the body to be that of Brayden Ferrall,” the BPS homicide unit said in a email.

“The results of the post-mortem indicated that Ferrall was the victim of a homicide.”

Read more: Foul play not suspected after body of missing St. Catharines woman identified

After numerous tips, a dedicated tip line was established in late March and the case was assigned to criminal investigators after a spokesperson revealed foul play was suspected in Ferrall’s disappearance.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say they’re now engaged in an active murder probe and are releasing few details around the nature of Ferrall’s death.

They believe the death was not a random incident.

Anyone with information connected with the disappearance of Ferrall are asked to reach out to BPS at 519-756-7050 ext. 2800 or FerrallMissingPerson@police.brantford.on.ca or with Crime Stoppers.

