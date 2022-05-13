Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Cloudy skies, rain likely in weekend forecast

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted May 13, 2022 1:14 pm
Sunny breaks are possible late Friday before mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers returns for the weekend. View image in full screen
Sunny breaks are possible late Friday before mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers returns for the weekend. Global News

It was a mixed bag of weather on Thursday, with the day ending on a wet note, as rain hit the region.

For Friday, though, the mercury will start in the mid-single digits before surging to around 15 C.

The chance of sprinkles returns to the region on Saturday. View image in full screen
The chance of sprinkles returns to the region on Saturday. SkyTracker Weather

Sunny breaks are possible late Friday before mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers returns for the weekend.

Saturday’s afternoon highs will reach the mid-teens before showers slide back in on Sunday, along with a daytime high of around 17 C.

On Monday, the workweek will kick off under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers as afternoon temperatures settle into the mid-teens.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

