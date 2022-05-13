Okanagan weather: Cloudy skies, rain likely in weekend forecast

It was a mixed bag of weather on Thursday, with the day ending on a wet note, as rain hit the region.
For Friday, though, the mercury will start in the mid-single digits before surging to around 15 C.
Sunny breaks are possible late Friday before mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers returns for the weekend.
Saturday’s afternoon highs will reach the mid-teens before showers slide back in on Sunday, along with a daytime high of around 17 C.
On Monday, the workweek will kick off under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers as afternoon temperatures settle into the mid-teens.
