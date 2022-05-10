Menu

Traffic

1 dead after hit by transport truck in workplace collision in Flamborough

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 11:23 am
The city has now seen 12 traffic fatalities in 2022. View image in full screen
The city has now seen 12 traffic fatalities in 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton has seen its 11th pedestrian death of 2022 after a man was killed when hit by a transport truck in Flamborough on Tuesday morning.

Police say the incident happened just after 5 a.m. at a workplace on Highway 8 and Westover Road.

“A 64-year-old man was struck by a transport truck within a business,” Hamilton police said in a release.

“Life saving measures were taken to save the male, however he was pronounced deceased as a result of the injuries he sustained.”

The death has been classified a workplace death, which has prompted a Ministry of Labour investigation.

The incident comes just six days after a DARTS bus operator, picking up a passenger, was killed after being hit by a car on Main Street East.

The city has now seen 12 traffic fatalities in 2022.

There were 16 fatal collision for all of 2021 in Hamilton –  nine of those involved the death of a pedestrian.

Hamilton Police Ministry of Labour Flamborough pedestrian death Hamilton collision westover road hamilton pedestrian

