Crime

Police seeking car following hit and run in Guelph

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 10:35 am
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Guelph police are looking to speak to witnesses after a small child was hit by a car late Monday afternoon and the vehicle fled the scene. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Police say a four-year-old Guelph boy has minor injuries after he was struck by a car on Monday in the area of Stone Road Mall.

Emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Stone Road and Scottsdale Drive at around 5:30 pm.

In a media release, police said the boy was walking with his mother when the car struck him and fled the scene. The car was last seen travelling west on Stone Road.

Read more: 2 hit-and-run crashes happen hours apart in Guelph: police

The victim was rushed to hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Read more: Guelph police look for SUV following hit-and-run crash

Investigators are looking to speak to witnesses. Contact police if you have information.

