Police seeking car following hit and run in Guelph

Police say a four-year-old Guelph boy has minor injuries after he was struck by a car on Monday in the area of Stone Road Mall.

Emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Stone Road and Scottsdale Drive at around 5:30 pm.

In a media release, police said the boy was walking with his mother when the car struck him and fled the scene. The car was last seen travelling west on Stone Road.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Investigators are looking to speak to witnesses. Contact police if you have information.