Cyclist struck by car while walking bicycle through Mississauga crosswalk

Peel Regional Police say the driver involved in a collision with a cyclist in Mississauga returned to the scene of the accident.

Police said the crash between the car and the cyclist happened near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road at around 7:55 a.m.

Initially, police said the driver failed the remain at the scene following the incident but that the driver returned a short time later.

Police said a witness had reported seeing a white KIA Forte and obtained the licence plate number.

A man was walking his bicycle through a marked crosswalk when he was hit by the vehicle that was making a right turn, police said.

Paramedics said an adult man was transported to a local hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Emergency crews did not release the victim’s age but police said it is believed the cyclist was in his 50s.

A portion of the area is closed.

