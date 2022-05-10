Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cyclist struck by car while walking bicycle through Mississauga crosswalk

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 9:07 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say the driver involved in a collision with a cyclist in Mississauga returned to the scene of the accident.

Police said the crash between the car and the cyclist happened near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road at around 7:55 a.m.

Initially, police said the driver failed the remain at the scene following the incident but that the driver returned a short time later.

Police said a witness had reported seeing a white KIA Forte and obtained the licence plate number.

Read more: Woman dies after being hit by unoccupied car in Mississauga driveway

A man was walking his bicycle through a marked crosswalk when he was hit by the vehicle that was making a right turn, police said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Paramedics said an adult man was transported to a local hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Emergency crews did not release the victim’s age but police said it is believed the cyclist was in his 50s.

A portion of the area is closed.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional police tagCyclist tagDundas Street tagcyclist struck tagMississauga crash tagMississauga collision tagMississauga Road tagcyclist hit Mississauga tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers