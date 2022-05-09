Peterborough police make series of assault arrests on weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough made a series of arrests following assault incidents in the city over the weekend.

On Friday around 8:30 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to an altercation at a home in the area of Park Street North and King Street in which a man had been struck in the head.

Police located a suspect several blocks away. The 49-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and breach of recognizance.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 1.

Spousal assault

On Sunday, police investigated two incidents, which led to spousal assault charges.

In one incident, officers investigated a reported physical altercation between two women that had occurred on Saturday.

“During the investigation, it was also revealed that there had been previous incidents between the two,” police said.

A 38-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with four counts of assault (spousal), three counts of assault causing bodily harm (choking, suffocating or strangling) and one count each of uttering threats (damage property) and mischief (domestic).

The accused was held in custody and will appear in court on May 9.

Also on Sunday, police were made aware of several incidents over the past few days between a man and a woman, including a physical altercation while in a parking lot in the area of Aylmer and Charlotte streets.

A 38-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with assault (spousal) and two counts each of failure to comply with a release order and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused was held in custody and will appear in court on May 9.

