Crime

Peterborough County OPP arrest Toronto resident for impaired driving, speeding

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 9, 2022 11:08 am
Peterborough County OPP arrested a Toronto driver for impaired driving on May 7, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP arrested a Toronto driver for impaired driving on May 7, 2022. The Canadian Press file

A Toronto resident faces an impaired driving charge following a traffic stop in Peterborough County on the weekend.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, east of the city.

Further investigation determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Read more: Peterborough man arrested for impaired driving after crash downs utility pole, leaves path of debris

Taras Motyl, 35, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and speeding.

The accused had their driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Motyl was released and will make a court appearance in Peterborough on June 15, OPP said Monday.

Stunt driving

Around 12:30 a.m. on May 5, OPP conducting radar patrol on Highway 115 clocked a vehicle travelling 160 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone in Cavan-Monaghan Township.

A 19-year-old from the City of Kawartha Lakes was charged with stunt driving.

The accused had their driver’s licence suspended for 30 days and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

The driver was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on July 21.

No name was released.

