Canada

Quebec reports 31 COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations dip below 2,000

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2022 4:37 pm
The Quebec government is reporting 31 new deaths from COVID-19 and a 57-person drop in the number of people hospitalized with the virus.

According to numbers published today on the province’s open data website, there are now 1,994 people in hospital, compared to 2,051 on Friday.

There are 64 people in intensive care, which is an increase of four.

The last time the province reported fewer than 2,000 hospitalizations was on April 13.

Quebec has now recorded 15,137 deaths due to COVID-19, after passing the 15,000 mark one week ago today.

The province’s interim health director said earlier this week that Quebec has passed the peak of the sixth wave, and the province will end its mask mandate for indoor public spaces on May 14.

