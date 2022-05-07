Man wanted after unprovoked assaulted during billiards game: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are searching for a suspect following an unprovoked assault that took place at the beginning of March.

Police said they responded to an assault call in the Eglinton Avenue East and Mount Pleasant Road area at around 1 a.m. on March 8, 2022.

According to police, a group of people were playing billiards together when an unknown man approached one of them and — without being provoked — punched them in the face.

The victim, a man, sustained serious injuries, police said.

The suspect, who fled the scene, is described as a man in his 20s around six-feet tall. Police said he had a black goatee and was wearing a dark t-shirt, blue jeans and black rimmed glasses during the incident.

Police released a security image and asked the public for assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

