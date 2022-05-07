Menu

Crime

Man wanted after unprovoked assaulted during billiards game: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 7, 2022 11:36 am
Suspect sought in Assault investigation, Mt Pleasant Rd and Eglinton Avenue area. View image in full screen
Suspect sought in Assault investigation, Mt Pleasant Rd and Eglinton Avenue area. TPS/Handout

Toronto police are searching for a suspect following an unprovoked assault that took place at the beginning of March.

Police said they responded to an assault call in the Eglinton Avenue East and Mount Pleasant Road area at around 1 a.m. on March 8, 2022.

According to police, a group of people were playing billiards together when an unknown man approached one of them and — without being provoked — punched them in the face.

The victim, a man, sustained serious injuries, police said.

Read more: Police hunt for man after 15-year-old allegedly assaulted at Toronto subway station

The suspect, who fled the scene, is described as a man in his 20s around six-feet tall. Police said he had a black goatee and was wearing a dark t-shirt, blue jeans and black rimmed glasses during the incident.

Police released a security image and asked the public for assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

